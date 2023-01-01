10 Algerian dinars to Fijian dollars

Convert DZD to FJD at the real exchange rate

10 dzd
0.16 fjd

1.00000 DZD = 0.01641 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8687151.105191.94011.464421.62670.92570518.7276
1 GBP1.1511311.27215105.8381.685791.87261.065621.5585
1 USD0.90490.786071183.19621.325151.4720.837616.9465
1 INR0.01087660.00944840.012019810.0159280.01769310.01006780.203693

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 DZD0.01641 FJD
5 DZD0.08205 FJD
10 DZD0.16411 FJD
20 DZD0.32822 FJD
50 DZD0.82055 FJD
100 DZD1.64110 FJD
250 DZD4.10275 FJD
500 DZD8.20550 FJD
1000 DZD16.41100 FJD
2000 DZD32.82200 FJD
5000 DZD82.05500 FJD
10000 DZD164.11000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 FJD60.93490 DZD
5 FJD304.67450 DZD
10 FJD609.34900 DZD
20 FJD1218.69800 DZD
50 FJD3046.74500 DZD
100 FJD6093.49000 DZD
250 FJD15233.72500 DZD
500 FJD30467.45000 DZD
1000 FJD60934.90000 DZD
2000 FJD121869.80000 DZD
5000 FJD304674.50000 DZD
10000 FJD609349.00000 DZD