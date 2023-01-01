20 Algerian dinars to Danish kroner

Convert DZD to DKK at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
1.01 dkk

1.00000 DZD = 0.05027 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868951.1051591.94441.464711.627490.9259318.7333
1 GBP1.1508111.2718105.8091.685581.872911.0655721.5582
1 USD0.904850.786287183.19631.325351.472650.837816.9509
1 INR0.01087610.009450990.012019810.01593040.01770090.01007020.203746

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 DZD0.05027 DKK
5 DZD0.25136 DKK
10 DZD0.50272 DKK
20 DZD1.00544 DKK
50 DZD2.51360 DKK
100 DZD5.02719 DKK
250 DZD12.56798 DKK
500 DZD25.13595 DKK
1000 DZD50.27190 DKK
2000 DZD100.54380 DKK
5000 DZD251.35950 DKK
10000 DZD502.71900 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Algerian Dinar
1 DKK19.89180 DZD
5 DKK99.45900 DZD
10 DKK198.91800 DZD
20 DKK397.83600 DZD
50 DKK994.59000 DZD
100 DKK1989.18000 DZD
250 DKK4972.95000 DZD
500 DKK9945.90000 DZD
1000 DKK19891.80000 DZD
2000 DKK39783.60000 DZD
5000 DKK99459.00000 DZD
10000 DKK198918.00000 DZD