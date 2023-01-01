20 Algerian dinars to Bulgarian levs

Convert DZD to BGN at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
0.26 bgn

1.00000 DZD = 0.01319 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692251.1052591.95171.465291.62740.9259818.7308
1 GBP1.1504511.27155105.7871.685761.872271.0652921.5491
1 USD0.904750.786442183.19541.325751.472430.8377516.9471
1 INR0.01087530.009452950.012019910.01593540.01769840.01006970.203702

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 DZD0.01319 BGN
5 DZD0.06596 BGN
10 DZD0.13191 BGN
20 DZD0.26382 BGN
50 DZD0.65956 BGN
100 DZD1.31911 BGN
250 DZD3.29778 BGN
500 DZD6.59555 BGN
1000 DZD13.19110 BGN
2000 DZD26.38220 BGN
5000 DZD65.95550 BGN
10000 DZD131.91100 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Algerian Dinar
1 BGN75.80890 DZD
5 BGN379.04450 DZD
10 BGN758.08900 DZD
20 BGN1516.17800 DZD
50 BGN3790.44500 DZD
100 BGN7580.89000 DZD
250 BGN18952.22500 DZD
500 BGN37904.45000 DZD
1000 BGN75808.90000 DZD
2000 BGN151617.80000 DZD
5000 BGN379044.50000 DZD
10000 BGN758089.00000 DZD