Algerian dinar to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Bulgarian levs is currently 0,014 today, reflecting a 0.251% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.104% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0,014 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,013 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.379% increase in value.