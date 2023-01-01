amount-spellout.1000 Algerian dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert DZD to AED at the real exchange rate

1.000 dzd
27,35 aed

1.00000 DZD = 0.02735 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8697651.1068592.07251.467741.629280.9269918.7499
1 GBP1.1497411.27255105.8561.687461.873191.0657921.5569
1 USD0.903450.785824183.18431.326051.4720.8374516.9399
1 INR0.0108610.009446780.012021510.01594110.01769560.01006740.203643

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 DZD0.02735 AED
5 DZD0.13676 AED
10 DZD0.27352 AED
20 DZD0.54704 AED
50 DZD1.36759 AED
100 DZD2.73518 AED
250 DZD6.83795 AED
500 DZD13.67590 AED
1000 DZD27.35180 AED
2000 DZD54.70360 AED
5000 DZD136.75900 AED
10000 DZD273.51800 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 AED36.56060 DZD
5 AED182.80300 DZD
10 AED365.60600 DZD
20 AED731.21200 DZD
50 AED1828.03000 DZD
100 AED3656.06000 DZD
250 AED9140.15000 DZD
500 AED18280.30000 DZD
1000 AED36560.60000 DZD
2000 AED73121.20000 DZD
5000 AED182803.00000 DZD
10000 AED365606.00000 DZD