Algerian dinar to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0,027 today, reflecting a 0.257% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.023% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0,027 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,027 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.220% decrease in value.