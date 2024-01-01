Convert DOP to MXN at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to Mexican pesos today

1,000 dop
314.52 mxn

$1.000 DOP = Mex$0.3145 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8451.4781.6260.96420.069
1 GBP1.18611.275106.5781.7541.9281.14423.807
1 USD0.930.784183.5611.3751.5120.89718.666
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mexican Peso
1 DOP0,31452 MXN
5 DOP1,57261 MXN
10 DOP3,14523 MXN
20 DOP6,29046 MXN
50 DOP15,72615 MXN
100 DOP31,45230 MXN
250 DOP78,63075 MXN
500 DOP157,26150 MXN
1000 DOP314,52300 MXN
2000 DOP629,04600 MXN
5000 DOP1.572,61500 MXN
10000 DOP3.145,23000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Dominican Peso
1 MXN3,17941 DOP
5 MXN15,89705 DOP
10 MXN31,79410 DOP
20 MXN63,58820 DOP
50 MXN158,97050 DOP
100 MXN317,94100 DOP
250 MXN794,85250 DOP
500 MXN1.589,70500 DOP
1000 MXN3.179,41000 DOP
2000 MXN6.358,82000 DOP
5000 MXN15.897,05000 DOP
10000 MXN31.794,10000 DOP