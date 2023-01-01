5000 Dominican pesos to Mexican pesos

Convert DOP to MXN at the real exchange rate

5.000 dop
1.461,90 mxn

1.00000 DOP = 0.29238 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869051.1074592.09481.467541.628480.92622518.7713
1 GBP1.1506811.2744105.9781.688771.873981.0657921.6011
1 USD0.902950.784683183.15931.325151.470480.836316.95
1 INR0.01085840.00943590.012025110.01593510.01768270.01005660.203826

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Mexican Peso
1 DOP0.29238 MXN
5 DOP1.46190 MXN
10 DOP2.92380 MXN
20 DOP5.84760 MXN
50 DOP14.61900 MXN
100 DOP29.23800 MXN
250 DOP73.09500 MXN
500 DOP146.19000 MXN
1000 DOP292.38000 MXN
2000 DOP584.76000 MXN
5000 DOP1461.90000 MXN
10000 DOP2923.80000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Dominican Peso
1 MXN3.42021 DOP
5 MXN17.10105 DOP
10 MXN34.20210 DOP
20 MXN68.40420 DOP
50 MXN171.01050 DOP
100 MXN342.02100 DOP
250 MXN855.05250 DOP
500 MXN1710.10500 DOP
1000 MXN3420.21000 DOP
2000 MXN6840.42000 DOP
5000 MXN17101.05000 DOP
10000 MXN34202.10000 DOP