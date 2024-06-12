Dominican peso to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Mexican pesos is currently 0,315 today, reflecting a 1.296% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 5.768% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,315 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,294 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 2.032% increase in value.