1,000 dop
7,597.82 kzt

$1.000 DOP = ₸7.598 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:14
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DOP7,59782 KZT
5 DOP37,98910 KZT
10 DOP75,97820 KZT
20 DOP151,95640 KZT
50 DOP379,89100 KZT
100 DOP759,78200 KZT
250 DOP1.899,45500 KZT
500 DOP3.798,91000 KZT
1000 DOP7.597,82000 KZT
2000 DOP15.195,64000 KZT
5000 DOP37.989,10000 KZT
10000 DOP75.978,20000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Dominican Peso
1 KZT0,13162 DOP
5 KZT0,65809 DOP
10 KZT1,31617 DOP
20 KZT2,63234 DOP
50 KZT6,58085 DOP
100 KZT13,16170 DOP
250 KZT32,90425 DOP
500 KZT65,80850 DOP
1000 KZT131,61700 DOP
2000 KZT263,23400 DOP
5000 KZT658,08500 DOP
10000 KZT1.316,17000 DOP