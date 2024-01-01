Convert DOP to ISK at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to Icelandic krónas today

1,000 dop
2,343.12 isk

$1.000 DOP = kr2.343 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8311.4781.6260.96420.066
1 GBP1.18611.275106.5631.7541.9281.14423.803
1 USD0.930.784183.5561.3751.5120.89718.664
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 DOP2,34312 ISK
5 DOP11,71560 ISK
10 DOP23,43120 ISK
20 DOP46,86240 ISK
50 DOP117,15600 ISK
100 DOP234,31200 ISK
250 DOP585,78000 ISK
500 DOP1.171,56000 ISK
1000 DOP2.343,12000 ISK
2000 DOP4.686,24000 ISK
5000 DOP11.715,60000 ISK
10000 DOP23.431,20000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Dominican Peso
1 ISK0,42678 DOP
5 ISK2,13391 DOP
10 ISK4,26781 DOP
20 ISK8,53562 DOP
50 ISK21,33905 DOP
100 ISK42,67810 DOP
250 ISK106,69525 DOP
500 ISK213,39050 DOP
1000 ISK426,78100 DOP
2000 ISK853,56200 DOP
5000 ISK2.133,90500 DOP
10000 ISK4.267,81000 DOP