Dominican peso to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Icelandic krónas is currently 2,343 today, reflecting a -0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.967% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 2,352 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 2,312 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.623% increase in value.