Danish kroner to Zambian kwacha today

Convert DKK to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
3,809.54 zmw

kr1.000 DKK = ZK3.810 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2540.843299.4571.62511.46889.819
1 USD0.93110.4670.784278.51.51210.66583.533
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6080.1441.0197.981
1 GBP1.1861.27613.3511355.2691.92813.605106.559

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / ZMW
1 DKK3,80954 ZMW
5 DKK19,04770 ZMW
10 DKK38,09540 ZMW
20 DKK76,19080 ZMW
50 DKK190,47700 ZMW
100 DKK380,95400 ZMW
250 DKK952,38500 ZMW
500 DKK1.904,77000 ZMW
1000 DKK3.809,54000 ZMW
2000 DKK7.619,08000 ZMW
5000 DKK19.047,70000 ZMW
10000 DKK38.095,40000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Danish Krone
1 ZMW0,26250 DKK
5 ZMW1,31250 DKK
10 ZMW2,62499 DKK
20 ZMW5,24998 DKK
50 ZMW13,12495 DKK
100 ZMW26,24990 DKK
250 ZMW65,62475 DKK
500 ZMW131,24950 DKK
1000 ZMW262,49900 DKK
2000 ZMW524,99800 DKK
5000 ZMW1.312,49500 DKK
10000 ZMW2.624,99000 DKK