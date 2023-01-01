5 Danish kroner to Zambian kwacha

Convert DKK to ZMW at the real exchange rate

5 dkk
19.09 zmw

1.00000 DKK = 3.81891 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1065511.07320.869145311.8681.6263211.239992.0449
1 USD0.90375110.00740.785453281.8381.4697210.158183.1819
1 SEK0.09030850.09992610.078490928.1630.1468641.015058.31204
1 GBP1.150561.2731512.74031358.8221.8711812.9321105.903

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / ZMW
1 DKK3.81891 ZMW
5 DKK19.09455 ZMW
10 DKK38.18910 ZMW
20 DKK76.37820 ZMW
50 DKK190.94550 ZMW
100 DKK381.89100 ZMW
250 DKK954.72750 ZMW
500 DKK1909.45500 ZMW
1000 DKK3818.91000 ZMW
2000 DKK7637.82000 ZMW
5000 DKK19094.55000 ZMW
10000 DKK38189.10000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Danish Krone
1 ZMW0.26186 DKK
5 ZMW1.30927 DKK
10 ZMW2.61855 DKK
20 ZMW5.23710 DKK
50 ZMW13.09275 DKK
100 ZMW26.18550 DKK
250 ZMW65.46375 DKK
500 ZMW130.92750 DKK
1000 ZMW261.85500 DKK
2000 ZMW523.71000 DKK
5000 ZMW1309.27500 DKK
10000 ZMW2618.55000 DKK