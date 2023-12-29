500 Danish kroner to Ugandan shillings

Convert DKK to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 dkk
280641 ugx

1.00000 DKK = 561.28100 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693551.1064592.04681.466991.626770.92744518.7817
1 GBP1.1502811.2727105.8771.687411.87121.0668221.6037
1 USD0.90380.785731183.19111.325851.470260.838216.9747
1 INR0.0108640.009444890.012020510.01593740.01767330.01007560.204045

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ugandan Shilling
1 DKK561.28100 UGX
5 DKK2806.40500 UGX
10 DKK5612.81000 UGX
20 DKK11225.62000 UGX
50 DKK28064.05000 UGX
100 DKK56128.10000 UGX
250 DKK140320.25000 UGX
500 DKK280640.50000 UGX
1000 DKK561281.00000 UGX
2000 DKK1122562.00000 UGX
5000 DKK2806405.00000 UGX
10000 DKK5612810.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Danish Krone
1 UGX0.00178 DKK
5 UGX0.00891 DKK
10 UGX0.01782 DKK
20 UGX0.03563 DKK
50 UGX0.08908 DKK
100 UGX0.17816 DKK
250 UGX0.44541 DKK
500 UGX0.89082 DKK
1000 UGX1.78164 DKK
2000 UGX3.56328 DKK
5000 UGX8.90820 DKK
10000 UGX17.81640 DKK