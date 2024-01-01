2,000 Ugandan shillings to Danish kroner

Convert UGX to DKK at the real exchange rate

2,000 ugx
3.72 dkk

Ush1.000 UGX = kr0.001859 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9291.350.78483.541,514.81.376
1 AUD0.66410.6160.8960.5255.4371,005.220.913
1 EUR1.0771.62211.4530.84489.9441,630.911.481
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68810.58161.8861,122.161.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Danish Krone
1 UGX0,00186 DKK
5 UGX0,00929 DKK
10 UGX0,01859 DKK
20 UGX0,03717 DKK
50 UGX0,09293 DKK
100 UGX0,18586 DKK
250 UGX0,46465 DKK
500 UGX0,92930 DKK
1000 UGX1,85861 DKK
2000 UGX3,71722 DKK
5000 UGX9,29305 DKK
10000 UGX18,58610 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ugandan Shilling
1 DKK538,03500 UGX
5 DKK2.690,17500 UGX
10 DKK5.380,35000 UGX
20 DKK10.760,70000 UGX
50 DKK26.901,75000 UGX
100 DKK53.803,50000 UGX
250 DKK134.508,75000 UGX
500 DKK269.017,50000 UGX
1000 DKK538.035,00000 UGX
2000 DKK1.076.070,00000 UGX
5000 DKK2.690.175,00000 UGX
10000 DKK5.380.350,00000 UGX