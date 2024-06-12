Danish krone to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Ugandan shillings is currently 541,095 today, reflecting a -0.350% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -2.413% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 555,333 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 539,599 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.614% decrease in value.