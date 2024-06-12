Danish krone to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Seychellois rupees is currently 1,955 today, reflecting a 0.789% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.842% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2,127 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1,937 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.857% increase in value.