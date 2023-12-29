1 Danish krone to Philippine pesos

Convert DKK to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
8.21 php

1.00000 DKK = 8.21109 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693551.1050591.94251.464581.624950.9270218.7649
1 GBP1.1502811.2711105.7581.684651.869131.0663321.5845
1 USD0.904950.78672183.20211.325351.470480.8388516.981
1 INR0.01087640.009455530.012018910.01592930.01767360.01008210.204093

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Philippine Peso
1 DKK8.21109 PHP
5 DKK41.05545 PHP
10 DKK82.11090 PHP
20 DKK164.22180 PHP
50 DKK410.55450 PHP
100 DKK821.10900 PHP
250 DKK2052.77250 PHP
500 DKK4105.54500 PHP
1000 DKK8211.09000 PHP
2000 DKK16422.18000 PHP
5000 DKK41055.45000 PHP
10000 DKK82110.90000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Danish Krone
1 PHP0.12179 DKK
5 PHP0.60894 DKK
10 PHP1.21787 DKK
20 PHP2.43574 DKK
50 PHP6.08935 DKK
100 PHP12.17870 DKK
250 PHP30.44675 DKK
500 PHP60.89350 DKK
1000 PHP121.78700 DKK
2000 PHP243.57400 DKK
5000 PHP608.93500 DKK
10000 PHP1217.87000 DKK