100 Philippine pesos to Danish kroner

Convert PHP to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 php
11.77 dkk

₱1.000 PHP = kr0.1177 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.5010.7811,369.47156.787.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.57998.047114.2595.277
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6230.8451,481.01169.557.83
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.521912.272104.4394.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Danish Krone
1 PHP0,11769 DKK
5 PHP0,58846 DKK
10 PHP1,17691 DKK
20 PHP2,35382 DKK
50 PHP5,88455 DKK
100 PHP11,76910 DKK
250 PHP29,42275 DKK
500 PHP58,84550 DKK
1000 PHP117,69100 DKK
2000 PHP235,38200 DKK
5000 PHP588,45500 DKK
10000 PHP1.176,91000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Philippine Peso
1 DKK8,49684 PHP
5 DKK42,48420 PHP
10 DKK84,96840 PHP
20 DKK169,93680 PHP
50 DKK424,84200 PHP
100 DKK849,68400 PHP
250 DKK2.124,21000 PHP
500 DKK4.248,42000 PHP
1000 DKK8.496,84000 PHP
2000 DKK16.993,68000 PHP
5000 DKK42.484,20000 PHP
10000 DKK84.968,40000 PHP