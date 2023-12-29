amount-spellout.10000 Danish kroner to Philippine pesos

Convert DKK to PHP at the real exchange rate

10000 dkk
82097.30 php

1.00000 DKK = 8.20973 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869491.1048591.92771.464531.624660.92661518.7617
1 GBP1.150111.2707105.7271.684381.868541.065721.578
1 USD0.90510.786968183.20381.325551.470480.838616.9812
1 INR0.01087810.009458320.012018710.01593140.01767320.01007890.204092

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Philippine Peso
1 DKK8.20973 PHP
5 DKK41.04865 PHP
10 DKK82.09730 PHP
20 DKK164.19460 PHP
50 DKK410.48650 PHP
100 DKK820.97300 PHP
250 DKK2052.43250 PHP
500 DKK4104.86500 PHP
1000 DKK8209.73000 PHP
2000 DKK16419.46000 PHP
5000 DKK41048.65000 PHP
10000 DKK82097.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Danish Krone
1 PHP0.12181 DKK
5 PHP0.60903 DKK
10 PHP1.21807 DKK
20 PHP2.43614 DKK
50 PHP6.09035 DKK
100 PHP12.18070 DKK
250 PHP30.45175 DKK
500 PHP60.90350 DKK
1000 PHP121.80700 DKK
2000 PHP243.61400 DKK
5000 PHP609.03500 DKK
10000 PHP1218.07000 DKK