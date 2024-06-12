Danish krone to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Philippine pesos is currently 8,445 today, reflecting a -0.289% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.519% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 8,581 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 8,444 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.469% decrease in value.