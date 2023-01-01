10 Danish kroner to Mauritian rupees

Convert DKK to MUR at the real exchange rate

10 dkk
65.62 mur

1.00000 DKK = 6.56185 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1047511.08130.869205311.3741.6228411.23791.9399
1 USD0.9052110.03080.786782281.851.4689710.171783.2224
1 SEK0.09024210.09969310.078438928.09850.1464461.014058.29669
1 GBP1.150481.27112.74881358.2311.8670612.9279105.776

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritian Rupee
1 DKK6.56185 MUR
5 DKK32.80925 MUR
10 DKK65.61850 MUR
20 DKK131.23700 MUR
50 DKK328.09250 MUR
100 DKK656.18500 MUR
250 DKK1640.46250 MUR
500 DKK3280.92500 MUR
1000 DKK6561.85000 MUR
2000 DKK13123.70000 MUR
5000 DKK32809.25000 MUR
10000 DKK65618.50000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Danish Krone
1 MUR0.15240 DKK
5 MUR0.76198 DKK
10 MUR1.52396 DKK
20 MUR3.04792 DKK
50 MUR7.61980 DKK
100 MUR15.23960 DKK
250 MUR38.09900 DKK
500 MUR76.19800 DKK
1000 MUR152.39600 DKK
2000 MUR304.79200 DKK
5000 MUR761.98000 DKK
10000 MUR1523.96000 DKK