Danish krone to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Mauritian rupees is currently 6,868 today, reflecting a 0.138% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.058% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 6,929 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 6,693 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -3.311% decrease in value.