20 Danish kroner to Macanese patacas

Convert DKK to MOP at the real exchange rate

20 dkk
23.86 mop

1.00000 DKK = 1.19303 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
How to convert Danish kroner to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Macanese Pataca
1 DKK1.19303 MOP
5 DKK5.96515 MOP
10 DKK11.93030 MOP
20 DKK23.86060 MOP
50 DKK59.65150 MOP
100 DKK119.30300 MOP
250 DKK298.25750 MOP
500 DKK596.51500 MOP
1000 DKK1193.03000 MOP
2000 DKK2386.06000 MOP
5000 DKK5965.15000 MOP
10000 DKK11930.30000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Danish Krone
1 MOP0.83820 DKK
5 MOP4.19100 DKK
10 MOP8.38201 DKK
20 MOP16.76402 DKK
50 MOP41.91005 DKK
100 MOP83.82010 DKK
250 MOP209.55025 DKK
500 MOP419.10050 DKK
1000 MOP838.20100 DKK
2000 MOP1676.40200 DKK
5000 MOP4191.00500 DKK
10000 MOP8382.01000 DKK