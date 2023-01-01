5000 Danish kroner to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert DKK to KWD at the real exchange rate

5000 dkk
227.817 kwd

1.00000 DKK = 0.04556 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1050511.09350.86869311.4581.6225711.229591.9588
1 USD0.90495110.03910.786071281.851.4683210.162183.2169
1 SEK0.09014290.099610910.078306228.07520.146261.012268.28928
1 GBP1.151161.2721512.77041358.5551.8679212.9269105.864

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DKK0.04556 KWD
5 DKK0.22782 KWD
10 DKK0.45563 KWD
20 DKK0.91127 KWD
50 DKK2.27817 KWD
100 DKK4.55634 KWD
250 DKK11.39085 KWD
500 DKK22.78170 KWD
1000 DKK45.56340 KWD
2000 DKK91.12680 KWD
5000 DKK227.81700 KWD
10000 DKK455.63400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Danish Krone
1 KWD21.94740 DKK
5 KWD109.73700 DKK
10 KWD219.47400 DKK
20 KWD438.94800 DKK
50 KWD1097.37000 DKK
100 KWD2194.74000 DKK
250 KWD5486.85000 DKK
500 KWD10973.70000 DKK
1000 KWD21947.40000 DKK
2000 KWD43894.80000 DKK
5000 KWD109737.00000 DKK
10000 KWD219474.00000 DKK