20 Danish kroner to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert DKK to BAM at the real exchange rate

20 dkk
5,25 bam

1.00000 DKK = 0.26239 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1074511.05540.8683312.191.6208611.283692.0961
1 USD0.9029519.982470.784068281.91.4635910.188583.1605
1 SEK0.09045390.10017610.078540828.23950.1466161.020648.33065
1 GBP1.151681.275412.73221359.5351.8666712.995106.063

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 DKK0.26239 BAM
5 DKK1.31197 BAM
10 DKK2.62395 BAM
20 DKK5.24790 BAM
50 DKK13.11975 BAM
100 DKK26.23950 BAM
250 DKK65.59875 BAM
500 DKK131.19750 BAM
1000 DKK262.39500 BAM
2000 DKK524.79000 BAM
5000 DKK1311.97500 BAM
10000 DKK2623.95000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Danish Krone
1 BAM3.81105 DKK
5 BAM19.05525 DKK
10 BAM38.11050 DKK
20 BAM76.22100 DKK
50 BAM190.55250 DKK
100 BAM381.10500 DKK
250 BAM952.76250 DKK
500 BAM1905.52500 DKK
1000 BAM3811.05000 DKK
2000 BAM7622.10000 DKK
5000 BAM19055.25000 DKK
10000 BAM38110.50000 DKK