Danish krone to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0,262 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0,262 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,262 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.011% increase in value.