Convert DJF to TWD at the real exchange rate

Djiboutian francs to New Taiwan dollars today

1000 djf
182.07 twd

Fdj1.000 DJF = NT$0.1821 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.842991.0751589.84241.478171.625440.964220.0867
1 GBP1.1862511.27545106.581.753551.928261.1437923.8288
1 USD0.93010.784037183.56271.374851.511830.896818.6827
1 INR0.01113060.009382620.011967110.01645290.01809220.01073210.223577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 DJF0.18207 TWD
5 DJF0.91037 TWD
10 DJF1.82075 TWD
20 DJF3.64150 TWD
50 DJF9.10375 TWD
100 DJF18.20750 TWD
250 DJF45.51875 TWD
500 DJF91.03750 TWD
1000 DJF182.07500 TWD
2000 DJF364.15000 TWD
5000 DJF910.37500 TWD
10000 DJF1820.75000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 TWD5.49224 DJF
5 TWD27.46120 DJF
10 TWD54.92240 DJF
20 TWD109.84480 DJF
50 TWD274.61200 DJF
100 TWD549.22400 DJF
250 TWD1373.06000 DJF
500 TWD2746.12000 DJF
1000 TWD5492.24000 DJF
2000 TWD10984.48000 DJF
5000 TWD27461.20000 DJF
10000 TWD54922.40000 DJF