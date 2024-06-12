Djiboutian franc to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0,182 today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.007% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,182 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,181 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.490% increase in value.