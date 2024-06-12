Djiboutian franc to New Taiwan dollars Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Djiboutian franc to New Taiwan dollars history summary. This is the Djiboutian franc (DJF) to New Taiwan dollars (TWD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DJF and TWD historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.

1,000 djf
182.08 twd

Fdj1.000 DJF = NT$0.1821 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12 Jun 2024
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Djiboutian franc to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0,182 today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.007% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,182 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,181 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.490% increase in value.

Top currencies on 12 Juni 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8421.4781.6250.96420.087
1 GBP1.18611.275106.581.7541.9281.14423.829
1 USD0.930.784183.5631.3751.5120.89718.683
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.