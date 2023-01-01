100 Djiboutian francs to Moroccan dirhams

Convert DJF to MAD at the real exchange rate

100 djf
5.56 mad

1.00000 DJF = 0.05558 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8675451.1074592.09171.465881.618490.9333718.7873
1 GBP1.1526811.2765106.1491.689641.865551.0758821.6552
1 USD0.902950.783392183.15651.323651.461450.8427516.9645
1 INR0.01085870.00942070.012025510.01591760.01757470.01013450.204007

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 DJF0.05558 MAD
5 DJF0.27791 MAD
10 DJF0.55581 MAD
20 DJF1.11162 MAD
50 DJF2.77905 MAD
100 DJF5.55810 MAD
250 DJF13.89525 MAD
500 DJF27.79050 MAD
1000 DJF55.58100 MAD
2000 DJF111.16200 MAD
5000 DJF277.90500 MAD
10000 DJF555.81000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Djiboutian Franc
1 MAD17.99170 DJF
5 MAD89.95850 DJF
10 MAD179.91700 DJF
20 MAD359.83400 DJF
50 MAD899.58500 DJF
100 MAD1799.17000 DJF
250 MAD4497.92500 DJF
500 MAD8995.85000 DJF
1000 MAD17991.70000 DJF
2000 MAD35983.40000 DJF
5000 MAD89958.50000 DJF
10000 MAD179917.00000 DJF