Djiboutian franc to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0,056 today, reflecting a 0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.255% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0,056 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,055 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.379% increase in value.