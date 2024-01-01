Convert DJF to JEP at the real exchange rate

Djiboutian francs to Jersey pounds today

1,000 djf
4.41 jep

Fdj1.000 DJF = £0.004411 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8471.4781.6250.96420.059
1 GBP1.18611.276106.5891.7531.9281.14423.797
1 USD0.930.784183.5631.3751.5120.89718.656
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Jersey pound
1 DJF0,00441 JEP
5 DJF0,02205 JEP
10 DJF0,04411 JEP
20 DJF0,08822 JEP
50 DJF0,22054 JEP
100 DJF0,44108 JEP
250 DJF1,10270 JEP
500 DJF2,20540 JEP
1000 DJF4,41080 JEP
2000 DJF8,82160 JEP
5000 DJF22,05400 JEP
10000 DJF44,10800 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 JEP226,71600 DJF
5 JEP1.133,58000 DJF
10 JEP2.267,16000 DJF
20 JEP4.534,32000 DJF
50 JEP11.335,80000 DJF
100 JEP22.671,60000 DJF
250 JEP56.679,00000 DJF
500 JEP113.358,00000 DJF
1000 JEP226.716,00000 DJF
2000 JEP453.432,00000 DJF
5000 JEP1.133.580,00000 DJF
10000 JEP2.267.160,00000 DJF