100 Djiboutian francs to Jersey pounds

Convert DJF to JEP at the real exchange rate

100 djf
0,44 jep

1.00000 DJF = 0.00440 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8671751.1072592.07351.465061.618430.93331518.7824
1 GBP1.1531711.2769106.1811.689531.86641.0762721.6602
1 USD0.903150.783147183.15511.323151.461670.8428516.9631
1 INR0.01086090.00941790.012025710.01591180.01757760.01013590.203994

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Jersey pound
1 DJF0.00440 JEP
5 DJF0.02201 JEP
10 DJF0.04401 JEP
20 DJF0.08803 JEP
50 DJF0.22007 JEP
100 DJF0.44014 JEP
250 DJF1.10034 JEP
500 DJF2.20068 JEP
1000 DJF4.40136 JEP
2000 DJF8.80272 JEP
5000 DJF22.00680 JEP
10000 DJF44.01360 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 JEP227.20300 DJF
5 JEP1136.01500 DJF
10 JEP2272.03000 DJF
20 JEP4544.06000 DJF
50 JEP11360.15000 DJF
100 JEP22720.30000 DJF
250 JEP56800.75000 DJF
500 JEP113601.50000 DJF
1000 JEP227203.00000 DJF
2000 JEP454406.00000 DJF
5000 JEP1136015.00000 DJF
10000 JEP2272030.00000 DJF