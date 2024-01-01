Convert DJF to GEL at the real exchange rate

Djiboutian francs to Georgian laris today

1,000 djf
16.13 gel

Fdj1.000 DJF = ₾0.01613 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:05
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Georgian Lari
1 DJF0,01613 GEL
5 DJF0,08066 GEL
10 DJF0,16133 GEL
20 DJF0,32265 GEL
50 DJF0,80663 GEL
100 DJF1,61326 GEL
250 DJF4,03315 GEL
500 DJF8,06630 GEL
1000 DJF16,13260 GEL
2000 DJF32,26520 GEL
5000 DJF80,66300 GEL
10000 DJF161,32600 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Djiboutian Franc
1 GEL61,98650 DJF
5 GEL309,93250 DJF
10 GEL619,86500 DJF
20 GEL1.239,73000 DJF
50 GEL3.099,32500 DJF
100 GEL6.198,65000 DJF
250 GEL15.496,62500 DJF
500 GEL30.993,25000 DJF
1000 GEL61.986,50000 DJF
2000 GEL123.973,00000 DJF
5000 GEL309.932,50000 DJF
10000 GEL619.865,00000 DJF