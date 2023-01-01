amount-spellout.10000 Cape Verdean escudos to CFP francs

Convert CVE to XPF at the real exchange rate

10.000 cve
10.859 xpf

1.00000 CVE = 1.08586 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:06
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692551.1071592.05551.464041.619590.9329918.7912
1 GBP1.1504111.2737105.9041.684281.863221.0733221.618
1 USD0.90320.785114183.14641.322351.462840.8426516.9726
1 INR0.0108630.009442550.01202710.01590390.01759360.01013450.204129

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / CFP Franc
1 CVE1.08586 XPF
5 CVE5.42930 XPF
10 CVE10.85860 XPF
20 CVE21.71720 XPF
50 CVE54.29300 XPF
100 CVE108.58600 XPF
250 CVE271.46500 XPF
500 CVE542.93000 XPF
1000 CVE1085.86000 XPF
2000 CVE2171.72000 XPF
5000 CVE5429.30000 XPF
10000 CVE10858.60000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 XPF0.92093 CVE
5 XPF4.60464 CVE
10 XPF9.20928 CVE
20 XPF18.41856 CVE
50 XPF46.04640 CVE
100 XPF92.09280 CVE
250 XPF230.23200 CVE
500 XPF460.46400 CVE
1000 XPF920.92800 CVE
2000 XPF1841.85600 CVE
5000 XPF4604.64000 CVE
10000 XPF9209.28000 CVE