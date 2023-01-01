50 Cape Verdean escudos to Norwegian kroner

Convert CVE to NOK at the real exchange rate

50 cve
5,09 nok

1.00000 CVE = 0.10184 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869451.107592.07561.464891.619270.9330718.7877
1 GBP1.1501511.2738105.9011.684861.862421.0731721.6089
1 USD0.902950.785053183.13821.32271.46210.8424516.9641
1 INR0.01086060.009442740.012028210.01590970.01758630.01013310.204047

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Norwegian Krone
1 CVE0.10184 NOK
5 CVE0.50918 NOK
10 CVE1.01837 NOK
20 CVE2.03674 NOK
50 CVE5.09185 NOK
100 CVE10.18370 NOK
250 CVE25.45925 NOK
500 CVE50.91850 NOK
1000 CVE101.83700 NOK
2000 CVE203.67400 NOK
5000 CVE509.18500 NOK
10000 CVE1018.37000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NOK9.81965 CVE
5 NOK49.09825 CVE
10 NOK98.19650 CVE
20 NOK196.39300 CVE
50 NOK490.98250 CVE
100 NOK981.96500 CVE
250 NOK2454.91250 CVE
500 NOK4909.82500 CVE
1000 NOK9819.65000 CVE
2000 NOK19639.30000 CVE
5000 NOK49098.25000 CVE
10000 NOK98196.50000 CVE