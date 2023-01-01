20 Cape Verdean escudos to Norwegian kroner

Convert CVE to NOK at the real exchange rate

20 cve
2,04 nok

1.00000 CVE = 0.10184 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:33
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869441.1074592.07141.464821.619080.93303518.7869
1 GBP1.1501711.27375105.8971.684791.862211.0731421.608
1 USD0.902950.785083183.13821.32271.461990.8424516.9641
1 INR0.01086110.009443110.012028210.01590970.0175850.01013310.204047

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Norwegian Krone
1 CVE0.10184 NOK
5 CVE0.50920 NOK
10 CVE1.01840 NOK
20 CVE2.03680 NOK
50 CVE5.09200 NOK
100 CVE10.18400 NOK
250 CVE25.46000 NOK
500 CVE50.92000 NOK
1000 CVE101.84000 NOK
2000 CVE203.68000 NOK
5000 CVE509.20000 NOK
10000 CVE1018.40000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NOK9.81930 CVE
5 NOK49.09650 CVE
10 NOK98.19300 CVE
20 NOK196.38600 CVE
50 NOK490.96500 CVE
100 NOK981.93000 CVE
250 NOK2454.82500 CVE
500 NOK4909.65000 CVE
1000 NOK9819.30000 CVE
2000 NOK19638.60000 CVE
5000 NOK49096.50000 CVE
10000 NOK98193.00000 CVE