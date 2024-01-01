Cape Verdean escudos to Nigerian nairas today

Convert CVE to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
14,708.40 ngn

Esc1.000 CVE = ₦14.71 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8411.4771.6250.96420.027
1 GBP1.18711.276106.5981.7531.9281.14423.763
1 USD0.930.784183.5571.3741.5110.89718.627
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Nigerian Naira
1 CVE14,70840 NGN
5 CVE73,54200 NGN
10 CVE147,08400 NGN
20 CVE294,16800 NGN
50 CVE735,42000 NGN
100 CVE1.470,84000 NGN
250 CVE3.677,10000 NGN
500 CVE7.354,20000 NGN
1000 CVE14.708,40000 NGN
2000 CVE29.416,80000 NGN
5000 CVE73.542,00000 NGN
10000 CVE147.084,00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NGN0,06799 CVE
5 NGN0,33994 CVE
10 NGN0,67989 CVE
20 NGN1,35977 CVE
50 NGN3,39942 CVE
100 NGN6,79885 CVE
250 NGN16,99712 CVE
500 NGN33,99425 CVE
1000 NGN67,98850 CVE
2000 NGN135,97700 CVE
5000 NGN339,94250 CVE
10000 NGN679,88500 CVE