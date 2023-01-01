1 Cape Verdean escudo to Nigerian nairas

Convert CVE to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 cve
8.98 ngn

1.00000 CVE = 8.97987 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Nigerian Naira
1 CVE8.97987 NGN
5 CVE44.89935 NGN
10 CVE89.79870 NGN
20 CVE179.59740 NGN
50 CVE448.99350 NGN
100 CVE897.98700 NGN
250 CVE2244.96750 NGN
500 CVE4489.93500 NGN
1000 CVE8979.87000 NGN
2000 CVE17959.74000 NGN
5000 CVE44899.35000 NGN
10000 CVE89798.70000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NGN0.11136 CVE
5 NGN0.55680 CVE
10 NGN1.11360 CVE
20 NGN2.22720 CVE
50 NGN5.56800 CVE
100 NGN11.13600 CVE
250 NGN27.84000 CVE
500 NGN55.68000 CVE
1000 NGN111.36000 CVE
2000 NGN222.72000 CVE
5000 NGN556.80000 CVE
10000 NGN1113.60000 CVE