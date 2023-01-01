20 Cape Verdean escudos to Nigerian nairas

Convert CVE to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 cve
179,60 ngn

1.00000 CVE = 8.97999 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:33
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8694451.1074592.07331.464821.618960.93303518.7866
1 GBP1.1501611.27375105.8991.684791.862071.0731421.6076
1 USD0.902950.785083183.13991.32271.461880.8424516.9638
1 INR0.01086090.009442920.012027910.01590930.01758340.01013290.204039

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Nigerian Naira
1 CVE8.97999 NGN
5 CVE44.89995 NGN
10 CVE89.79990 NGN
20 CVE179.59980 NGN
50 CVE448.99950 NGN
100 CVE897.99900 NGN
250 CVE2244.99750 NGN
500 CVE4489.99500 NGN
1000 CVE8979.99000 NGN
2000 CVE17959.98000 NGN
5000 CVE44899.95000 NGN
10000 CVE89799.90000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 NGN0.11136 CVE
5 NGN0.55680 CVE
10 NGN1.11359 CVE
20 NGN2.22718 CVE
50 NGN5.56795 CVE
100 NGN11.13590 CVE
250 NGN27.83975 CVE
500 NGN55.67950 CVE
1000 NGN111.35900 CVE
2000 NGN222.71800 CVE
5000 NGN556.79500 CVE
10000 NGN1113.59000 CVE