1 Cape Verdean escudo to Hong Kong dollars

Convert CVE to HKD at the real exchange rate

1 cve
0.08 hkd

1.00000 CVE = 0.07813 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8696551.1077592.10211.464941.618570.9332418.7895
1 GBP1.1498811.27375105.9041.684471.861121.0731221.6052
1 USD0.902750.785083183.14341.322451.461130.8424516.9619
1 INR0.01085750.009442520.012027410.01590570.01757370.01013250.204008

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CVE0.07813 HKD
5 CVE0.39064 HKD
10 CVE0.78127 HKD
20 CVE1.56254 HKD
50 CVE3.90636 HKD
100 CVE7.81272 HKD
250 CVE19.53180 HKD
500 CVE39.06360 HKD
1000 CVE78.12720 HKD
2000 CVE156.25440 HKD
5000 CVE390.63600 HKD
10000 CVE781.27200 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
100 HKD1279.96000 CVE
200 HKD2559.92000 CVE
300 HKD3839.88000 CVE
500 HKD6399.80000 CVE
1000 HKD12799.60000 CVE
2000 HKD25599.20000 CVE
2500 HKD31999.00000 CVE
3000 HKD38398.80000 CVE
4000 HKD51198.40000 CVE
5000 HKD63998.00000 CVE
10000 HKD127996.00000 CVE
20000 HKD255992.00000 CVE