Cape Verdean escudos to Bahraini dinars today

Convert CVE to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
3.660 bhd

Esc1.000 CVE = .د.ب0.003660 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Wise

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bahraini Dinar
1 CVE0,00366 BHD
5 CVE0,01830 BHD
10 CVE0,03660 BHD
20 CVE0,07321 BHD
50 CVE0,18302 BHD
100 CVE0,36603 BHD
250 CVE0,91508 BHD
500 CVE1,83016 BHD
1000 CVE3,66031 BHD
2000 CVE7,32062 BHD
5000 CVE18,30155 BHD
10000 CVE36,60310 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BHD273,20100 CVE
5 BHD1.366,00500 CVE
10 BHD2.732,01000 CVE
20 BHD5.464,02000 CVE
50 BHD13.660,05000 CVE
100 BHD27.320,10000 CVE
250 BHD68.300,25000 CVE
500 BHD136.600,50000 CVE
1000 BHD273.201,00000 CVE
2000 BHD546.402,00000 CVE
5000 BHD1.366.005,00000 CVE
10000 BHD2.732.010,00000 CVE