Convert CHF to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 Swiss francs to Moroccan dirhams

500 chf
5541.80 mad

SFr.1.000 CHF = د.م.11.08 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
How to convert Swiss francs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 CHF11.08360 MAD
5 CHF55.41800 MAD
10 CHF110.83600 MAD
20 CHF221.67200 MAD
50 CHF554.18000 MAD
100 CHF1108.36000 MAD
250 CHF2770.90000 MAD
500 CHF5541.80000 MAD
1000 CHF11083.60000 MAD
2000 CHF22167.20000 MAD
5000 CHF55418.00000 MAD
10000 CHF110836.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swiss Franc
1 MAD0.09022 CHF
5 MAD0.45112 CHF
10 MAD0.90224 CHF
20 MAD1.80448 CHF
50 MAD4.51119 CHF
100 MAD9.02238 CHF
250 MAD22.55595 CHF
500 MAD45.11190 CHF
1000 MAD90.22380 CHF
2000 MAD180.44760 CHF
5000 MAD451.11900 CHF
10000 MAD902.23800 CHF