5 Moroccan dirhams to Swiss francs

Convert MAD to CHF at the real exchange rate

5 mad
0.43 chf

1.00000 MAD = 0.08517 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1594.3230.7854530.906051.324951.468211.319618.2988
1 XOF0.0016825910.001321590.00152450.002229340.00247040.002220340.0307893
1 GBP1.27315756.66211.153451.686861.869261.6800523.2971
1 EUR1.1037655.9540.86696511.462351.620471.4564420.1964

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swiss Franc
1 MAD0.08517 CHF
5 MAD0.42584 CHF
10 MAD0.85169 CHF
20 MAD1.70337 CHF
50 MAD4.25843 CHF
100 MAD8.51686 CHF
250 MAD21.29215 CHF
500 MAD42.58430 CHF
1000 MAD85.16860 CHF
2000 MAD170.33720 CHF
5000 MAD425.84300 CHF
10000 MAD851.68600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 CHF11.74140 MAD
5 CHF58.70700 MAD
10 CHF117.41400 MAD
20 CHF234.82800 MAD
50 CHF587.07000 MAD
100 CHF1174.14000 MAD
250 CHF2935.35000 MAD
500 CHF5870.70000 MAD
1000 CHF11741.40000 MAD
2000 CHF23482.80000 MAD
5000 CHF58707.00000 MAD
10000 CHF117414.00000 MAD