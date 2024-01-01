Convert ALL to MAD at the real exchange rate

100 Albanian leks to Moroccan dirhams

100 all
10.66 mad

Lek1.000 ALL = د.م.0.1066 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
How to convert Albanian leks to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Moroccan Dirham
1 ALL0,10659 MAD
5 ALL0,53296 MAD
10 ALL1,06591 MAD
20 ALL2,13182 MAD
50 ALL5,32955 MAD
100 ALL10,65910 MAD
250 ALL26,64775 MAD
500 ALL53,29550 MAD
1000 ALL106,59100 MAD
2000 ALL213,18200 MAD
5000 ALL532,95500 MAD
10000 ALL1.065,91000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Albanian Lek
1 MAD9,38165 ALL
5 MAD46,90825 ALL
10 MAD93,81650 ALL
20 MAD187,63300 ALL
50 MAD469,08250 ALL
100 MAD938,16500 ALL
250 MAD2.345,41250 ALL
500 MAD4.690,82500 ALL
1000 MAD9.381,65000 ALL
2000 MAD18.763,30000 ALL
5000 MAD46.908,25000 ALL
10000 MAD93.816,50000 ALL