Albanian lek to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0,107 today, reflecting a -0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.968% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0,108 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,106 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.325% increase in value.