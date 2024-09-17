רינגיט מלזי to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for רינגיט מלזי to Brazilian reais is currently 1.288 today, reflecting a 0.523% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of רינגיט מלזי has remained relatively stable, with a -1.219% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of רינגיט מלזי to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 1.310 on 16-09-2024 and a low of 1.280 on 16-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-09-2024, with a -1.275% decrease in value.