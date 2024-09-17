שקל חדש to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for שקל חדש to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0.980 today, reflecting a -0.750% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of שקל חדש has remained relatively stable, with a 0.204% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of שקל חדש to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.991 on 13-09-2024 and a low of 0.972 on 11-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-09-2024, with a -1.019% decrease in value.