שקל חדש to United Arab Emirates dirhams Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the שקל חדש to United Arab Emirates dirhams history summary. This is the שקל חדש (ILS) to United Arab Emirates dirhams (AED) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of ILS and AED historical data from 17-09-2019 to 17-09-2024.
תרשים המרת ILS ל-AED
1 ILS = 0.97992 AED
0
מצפה לשער מטבע טוב יותר?
הגדר/י התראות ותקבל/י הודעה כששער המטבע ישתנה לטובה. הסיכומים היומיים שלנו מאפשרים לא להחמיץ את עדכוני שער המטבע.
שקל חדש to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history
The exchange rate for שקל חדש to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0.980 today, reflecting a -0.750% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of שקל חדש has remained relatively stable, with a 0.204% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of שקל חדש to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.991 on 13-09-2024 and a low of 0.972 on 11-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-09-2024, with a -1.019% decrease in value.
הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים. הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.
כיצד להמיר שקלים חדשים לדירהם איחוד האמירויות הערביות
- 1
הזנת הסכום
יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.
- 2
בחירת מטבע
לבחור ב-ILS מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-AED בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.
- 3
זה הכל!
מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת ILS לAED וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.