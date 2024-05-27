Where to exchange money in Nairobi
If you’re planning a trip to Nairobi, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Nairobi. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Nairobi
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Nairobi below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Union Forex Bureau
|Parklands Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
|+254 728 112233
|Satellite Forex Bureau- Currency Exchange
|Wabera St, Nairobi, Kenya
|+254 720 666668
|Sky Forex Bureau Ltd
|Sky Forex Bureau, Mama Ngina St, Nairobi, Kenya
|+254 715 150300
|Peaktop Forex Bureau 20th century
|20th century Mama Ngina Street, Nairobi, Kenya
|+254 722 332518
|Junction Forex and Money Remittance
|The Junction Mall, Ngong Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
|+254 725 852840
|Yaya Centre Exchange Bureau
|PQ4P+WR5, Nairobi, Kenya
|+254 722 349746
|Sunny Forex bureau village market
|Limuru Rd, Village Market, QR93+RRJ, Nairobi, Kenya
|+254 718 040847
|Cosmos Forex Bureau Ltd
|PR8F+266, Kaunda St, Nairobi, Kenya
|+254 20 2250582
|Pacific Forex Bureau Ltd
|PR8F+456, Standard St, Nairobi, Kenya
|-
|Boston Forex Bureau Ltd
|AMEE ARCADE - SUBWAY BUILDING FREE PARKING, Parklands Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
|+254 702 022429
Kenyan shilling rate today
The accepted currency in Nairobi and across Kenya is the Kenyan shilling.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Kenyan shilling is KES. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Nairobi
When exchanging money in Nairobi or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Kenya long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Kenyan shilling for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Kenya banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Nairobi. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.